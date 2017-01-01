Mariah Carey ends 2016 with a whimper

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION)

(CNN) — Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square.

The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing onstage in front of millions to some of her biggest songs.

She was performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Dazzling in her bodysuit the malfunction continued as the singer paced across the stage with frustration.

The pop star’s backup dancers walked her down the stairs as she continued to look puzzled and attempted to sing another song, “Emotions” from 1991. when she said “It is what it is.”

“It just don’t get any better,”she said, frustrated. And she walked off stage.

It took no time for a firestorm to erupt on social media as viewers dissed her on Twitter.

Later after her performance, Carey tweeted a meme and said … “have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”