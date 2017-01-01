Huntsville Couple Displaced after House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSTVILLE, Ala. – A fire broke out on the 3900 block of Ashland Drive around noon. The renters of the home said they believe the fire started in the garage, but it's still under investigation. Regina Harbin said she's thankful her husband noticed the blaze.

"My husband came to the front door and was saying the house is on fire, the house is on fire. And at that time I didn't smell it or nothing, but when I got up and took a couple of steps I could see it," Harbin said.

Harbin said this is a rough start to 2017, but said she's thankful her family is safe. The house is a complete loss, so Harbin and her husband will be staying at a hotel.