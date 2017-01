Dense fog advisory in effect through Monday morning

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

656 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017

ALZ001>004-021500-

/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0001.170102T0300Z-170102T1500Z/

LAUDERDALE-COLBERT-FRANKLIN AL-LAWRENCE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…FLORENCE…MUSCLE SHOALS…SHEFFIELD…

TUSCUMBIA…RUSSELLVILLE…RED BAY…MOULTON…TOWN CREEK

656 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG

ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP BY 8

PM TONIGHT AND CONTINUE UNTIL 8 AM TO 9 AM MONDAY FOR

LAUDERDALE…COLBERT…FRANKLIN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES.

* VISIBILITY…WILL DROP BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES.

* IMPACTS…BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. THE

PATCHY NATURE OF THE FOG WILL DROP VISIBILITIES QUICKLY IN A SHORT

DISTANCE. IN ADDITION…VISIBILITIES MAY BECOME SEVERELY RESTRICTED

NEAR RIVERS…LAKES…BRIDGES…AND LOW LYING ARES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

&&

$$

ALZ005>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-021500-

/O.NEW.KHUN.FG.Y.0001.170102T0600Z-170102T1500Z/

LIMESTONE-MADISON-MORGAN-MARSHALL-JACKSON-DE KALB-CULLMAN-MOORE-

LINCOLN-FRANKLIN TN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ATHENS…HUNTSVILLE…DECATUR…

ALBERTVILLE…BOAZ…GUNTERSVILLE…ARAB…SCOTTSBORO…

FORT PAYNE…RAINSVILLE…CULLMAN…LYNCHBURG…FAYETTEVILLE…

WINCHESTER…SEWANEE…DECHERD…ESTILL SPRINGS…COWAN

656 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST

MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG

ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST

MONDAY.

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED…DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AFTER

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND CONTINUE UNTIL 8 AM TO 9 AM MONDAY IN NORTH

CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE.

* VISIBILITY…WILL DROP BELOW ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES.

* IMPACTS…BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. THE

PATCHY NATURE OF THE FOG WILL DROP VISIBILITIES QUICKLY IN A SHORT

DISTANCE. IN ADDITION…VISIBILITIES MAY BECOME SEVERELY RESTRICTED

NEAR RIVERS…LAKES…BRIDGES…AND LOW LYING ARES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.