Crews on the scene of Mcvay Street structure fire

HUNTSTVILLE, Ala. – Four adults and one child, along with two dogs, are displaced following an early morning fire in Huntsville. The American Red Cross is caring for them. Authorities said no one was injured.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Crews responded to a structure fire on the 3600 block of McVay Street just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

