BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County Deputies take man into custody accused of shooting 5-year-old girl at New Year’s Eve party

ATHENS, Ala. – Limestone County deputies have one man in custody following the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl at a New Year’s Eve party in Athens on Saturday night.

Sheriff Mike Blakely and Investigator Lance Royals found 35-year-old Fidel Rodriguez, the accused shooter, at his home at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday and took him into custody.

Deputies said the deadly incident happened at 12:06 a.m. on New Year’s Day. They responded to a house on Buckskin Drive and found the girl with a gun shot wound. She was pronounced dead at Athens Hospital.

Deputies said a crowd of 25-30 people were at the residence for a New Year’s Eve party. They said no one in the group claimed they saw or heard anything except gun shots coming from down the street. Investigators found several .22 caliber shell casings at the scene.

They said they interviewed people at the residence which allowed them to name Rodriguez as the suspect. They said he apparently fled the scene on foot.

Deputies said they do not believe this shooting was intentional.

If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256)-232-0111.