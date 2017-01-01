× 3 dead near Rogersville following a UTV accident Saturday night

LAUDERDALE COUTNY, Ala. — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has claimed three lives.

According to the release, Ricky Neal Smith, 57, of Rogersville, was killed when the Polaris Ranger UTV he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

Smith, as well as two passengers, Shanna Thornton Smith, 37, of Anderson and Christopher Dewayne Holt, 42, of Rogersville, were all ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth passenger, Angie Smith, was injured and transported to Athens Hospital. None of UTV’s occupants were using helmets or seat belts.

The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Lauderdale County 547, near Rogersville.

The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.