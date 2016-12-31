Where is winter?!! Colder air arrives after the start of 2017

Finishing off the year with a record-breaking Christmas, many people are asking “Where is winter?” Well, it may be right around the corner! A blast of arctic air is expected to filter in the Valley next Wednesday afternoon through next Saturday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s Friday and Saturday afternoons, and overnight lows will drop back into the upper teens to 20s.

A note of caution about any “snow” forecasts on weather apps and on social media: Forecast models are notoriously inconsistent between model runs beyond the first 5-days of a given forecast, and many apps are running off of model out put statistics.

What this means is that the models and apps may not pick up on the correct timing or atmospheric nuances necessary for a wintry weather several days out, resulting in a bust. Treat any forecast beyond the 5-day mark with a critical eye, and expect the forecast to vary leading up to that date.

In the event that wintry weather affects the Tennessee Valley, we will be sure to update you with all of the information that you need to know on-air, on-line and with our Live Alert 19 app.