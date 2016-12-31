× TAKING ACTION: If Santa brought you a pistol for Christmas, make sure you apply for your permit

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – If Santa brought you a new pistol for Christmas and you’re at least 18 years old, you need a permit.

“It is a concealed carry permit,” Lt. Brian Chaffin explained. “If you’re going to conceal a firearm on your person, or in your vehicle, it’s Alabama law.”

Fortunately, registering for your concealed carry in Madison County is as easy as visiting the sheriff’s office website.

“You can apply for the gun permit,” Lt. Chaffin said. “You’ll be notified yes or no if you’ve been approved, and you can pick it up at the sheriff’s office over here on fiber street.”

By visiting the office at 603 Fiber Street, you can apply and pay for your carry permit if you don’t have a computer at home.

“The parking’s a whole lot better since they moved it from the courthouse,” Lt. Chaffin said about the process of applying for and obtaining your pistol permit.

Deputies say a concealed carry permit gives them peace of mind.

“If you’re going to the extent to have a permit, and possess a firearm with a permit legally, then you’re probably not a violent person,” Lt. Chaffin said.

You can find more information about concealed carry permits by visiting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website at www.madisoncountysheriffal.org.