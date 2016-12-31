Strong storms possible late Monday afternoon, evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fast-moving wave of low pressure tracking near the Tennessee Valley Monday will bring the threat of strong storms.

The system that will be responsible for the strong storms is currently located near Los Angeles, but will track across the Desert Southwest and through Texas between now and early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley outlined in a ‘marginal’ risk of severe weather. A ‘marginal’ risk of severe weather means that the most intense storms that form will be limited in coverage, duration and/or intensity.

Temperatures are forecast to climb well into the 60s Monday afternoon, meaning there should be enough instability to fuel strong storms. As is almost always the case this time of year, there will be plenty of wind energy in the atmosphere, so gusty winds will also be a concern in any storm that is able to form.

Heavy rain will also occur; some neighborhoods may pick up over one inch of rain with the round of storms that moves through Monday.

Flip through the gallery above to get an early idea of when the storms might track near you. Understand, we might have to adjust the timing in later forecasts, so the information in this post may become outdated.

Be sure to read the forecast discussion for updates.