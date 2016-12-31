Rosalie hosts parade in remembrance of tornado victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSALIE, Al. - Community members in Rosalie are hosting a parade this morning to honor their hurting community.

The parade lineup will begin at 9 AM at the Free Hill Baptist Church located on Highway 71 North.

The parade will begin at 10 AM and will travel to the Rosalie Community Center.

The parade will be paused in remembrance of Justin Wright, April Wright, and Jessica Fleming - the three people killed when the EF - 3 tornado lifted their mobile home near County Road 71 during the storm on November 30th.