Roll Tide Roll! Alabama defeats Washington 24-7 in the 2016 Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (al.com) — And the beat goes on.

To Tampa, they go.

Alabama followed the script with bruising runs and defensive touchdowns in a 24-7 beating of Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

So, it’s on to Florida for a shot at a second straight national title — the sixth of Nick Saban’s career — against Ohio State or Clemson on Jan. 9.

In the final college game played in the Georgia Dome, a sellout crowd conservatively estimated to be 75 percent Alabama-leaning, the Tide quieted Washington’s big-play offense with the defense that got them to Atlanta.

The 26th straight Alabama win saw the No. 4 Huskies gain just 194 yards. The Pac-12 champions averaged 477.2 entering the game to rank 22nd nationally. The previous low was 276 yards against USC in the only other loss of the season.

