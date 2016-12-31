LIVE: Watch 10pm news on WHNT News 19

M*A*S*H Actor, William Christopher dies at 84

Posted 9:13 pm, December 31, 2016, by and , Updated at 09:59PM, December 31, 2016
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Actor William Christopher arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 19: Actor William Christopher arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Fr. Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “MASH,” has  died, CBS Los Angeles reports. He was 84.

Christopher’s son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles. He reportedly died at his home in Pasadena after battling lung cancer.

The Illinois-born Christopher’s other acting credits included “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Gomer Pyle,” “That Girl” and “Columbo.”

But it was “MASH” that made Christopher famous. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the acclaimed series.

Christopher leaves behind his wife, Barbara. They had two sons.

To read more on Christopher’s life, go to cbsnews.com.