M*A*S*H Actor, William Christopher dies at 84

LOS ANGELES — William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Fr. Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “MASH,” has died, CBS Los Angeles reports. He was 84.

Christopher’s son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles. He reportedly died at his home in Pasadena after battling lung cancer.

The Illinois-born Christopher’s other acting credits included “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Gomer Pyle,” “That Girl” and “Columbo.”

But it was “MASH” that made Christopher famous. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the acclaimed series.

Christopher leaves behind his wife, Barbara. They had two sons.

