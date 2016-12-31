Clemson wins Fiesta Bowl, advances to take on Alabama in National Championship game

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ. – The Clemson Tigers will advance to the National Championship game against Alabama.
Clemson played a strong game, not allowing the Ohio State Buckeyes a single mark on the scoreboard during the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.
The final score for the game 31-0.