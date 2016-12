× BREAKING: Deadly crash on Mooresville road leaves one dead, one in critical condition

MADISON, Al. – A deadly crash involving two people occurred at 7:30 A.M. this morning.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Alabama 20 near Mooresville Road.

Authorities on the scene say one person was killed in the crash, and another person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

