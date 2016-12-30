Property where AMF Parkway Lanes Bowling Alley once stood has been sold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than a year ago a fire destroyed the AMF Parkway Lanes Bowling Alley. Ever since then the property has sat empty except for a "For Sale" sign, but that site has a new owner.

March 2015 was the year the beloved AMF Bowling Alley went up in flames, causing part of the Rocket City to be filled with black smoke. The aftermath of the damage was nothing more than a pile of burnt memories.

Now, 21 months have gone by and time has changed some things. A for sale sign for the property went up and the left over debris from the fire has been removed. Now, the property has been purchased by MS One, LLC. According to public records Pennington Properties sold the land to MS One, LLC on November 18th for $946, 576. WHNT researched MS One, LLC and didn't find much about the company, but we do know they're based out of Mobile, AL.