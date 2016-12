× I-565 eastbound blocked near I-65 due to wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department says all but one eastbound lane of I-565 is blocked near I-65 due to a traffic accident.

WHNT News 19’s crew near the scene says the wreck is between I-65 and the Mooresville exit.

Two vehicles were involved. Both Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene.