LIVE: Watch 12pm news on WHNT News 19

Honda recalls 633,753 Odyssey minivans for rear seat defect

Posted 11:38 am, December 30, 2016, by
DES PLAINES, IL - MARCH 16: (FILE PHOTO) A Honda Odyssey is offered for sale at O'Hare Honda March 16, 2010 in Des Plaines, Illinois. The U.S. division of Honda announced a recall October 25, 2010 of over 470,000 2005-2007 Odysseys and Acura RL's due to issues with the braking systems. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DES PLAINES, IL - MARCH 16: (FILE PHOTO) A Honda Odyssey is offered for sale at O'Hare Honda March 16, 2010 in Des Plaines, Illinois. The U.S. division of Honda announced a recall October 25, 2010 of over 470,000 2005-2007 Odysseys and Acura RL's due to issues with the braking systems. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Honda Motor Co. is recalling 633,753 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. because the second-row seats could move unexpectedly.

The recall involves Odysseys from the 2011 to 2016 model years. They were made between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 1, 2015.

The vehicles have a second-row seat lever that moves the outer seats forward to access the third row. Honda says the release lever may remain in an unlocked position, which could allow the seats to move unexpectedly.

Honda says the problem was identified through warranty claims. There are no reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Honda will notify owners about the recall next month. Dealers will repair the seat levers for free.

The recall was posted Thursday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s web site.