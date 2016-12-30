× Food Bank of North Alabama looks forward to 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Food Bank of North Alabama stays pretty busy throughout the year with volunteers and food drives. Although, right now is their busiest time of year.

The organization says 2016 was pretty successful.

“We were able to provide 8.5 million pounds of food to people in need in the 11-county area we serve, and that’s a big increase over previous years,” said Shirley Schofield with Food Bank of North Alabama.

Schofield says they spent 2016 really focusing on growing their volunteer base. Without volunteers, she said much of the space in their warehouse would be stacked high with food.

“What we had in the past was we were only able to have volunteers really once a month, and so we’ve increased the days and now we have people coming in regularly,” said Schofield.

Looking ahead to 2017, the food bank will still operate day in and day out like usual, but they are going to add to their load.

“One of the things we want to do in 2017 is we’re going to be holding a hunger summit and it’s specifically to talk about child hunger in our area,” said Schofield.

October through January are the food bank’s busiest months and they don’t see it slowing down any time soon.

The food bank says they are also looking forward to working with other food banks in the state in the coming year.