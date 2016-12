× Firefighters fight brush fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Eastview Drive. Crews are on Schrimsher Road.

Madison Police ask drivers to use caution in the area while firefighters are on the scene.

Our crew on the scene just sent a photo that shows firefighters working at a few dark spots on the ground where the fire was, but no flames or smoke.