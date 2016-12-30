× Fake Time-Share Re-Sale Offers from Ohio Company

If you receive a time-share solicitation from Resort Owners Services, LLC, beware. It’s a scam! The twist: The company is real, but the offer is not. Scammers stole a legitimate company name and address to make their scheme seem more reputable. This company has never offered to sell time-shares to the public and has not been located at the Cambridge, OH address since 2012.

Consumers from multiple states have received “too good to be true” offers from scammers to re-sell time-shares under the guise of this company name. According to the BBB in Canton, OH, “The consumers were given paperwork to sign and then asked to wire monies to a bank in Mexico to cover title searches, closing costs, etc. Once the transfers were complete, correspondence ceased and/or no more information could be received.”

Before dealing with any time-share reseller, consider the following tips:

Make sure the re-seller has a physical address (not just a P.O. Box) in the state where your time-share is located. Look up the address online to determine whether the address is real or not. Scammers often list an address that turns out to be a vacant lot or a private mailbox rental facility. Time-share re-sellers must be licensed in the state where your time-share is located. Otherwise, they can’t legally sell it. Watch out for upfront fees. Legitimate re-sellers will allow you to pay for these fees at the close of the sale.

