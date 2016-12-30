× December 30 is National Bacon Day

For some, every day is bacon day. However, Friday, December 30, is National Bacon Day.

Here are a few fun facts about bacon:

Bacon is one of the oldest cuts of meat in history; dating back to 1500 BC.

70% of all bacon in the US is eaten at breakfast time.

More than 2 billion pounds of bacon is produced each year in the US.

Bacon fat was the cooking fat of choice in most US households until after World War I, when prepackaged pig lard became commonly available.

According to the National Day Calendar website, “Danya ‘D’ Goodman and Meff ‘Human Cannonball’ Leonard founded Bacon Day in 1997 as the one great day to bond everyone together. ”

There is also an International Bacon day. It’s set for September 2, 2017.