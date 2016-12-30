× Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Hwy 72

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred on Hwy 72 near Zehner Road in the Clements community.

First responders received the emergency call at 2:35 Friday afternoon.

The Limestone County Coroner, Mike West confirmed that 45-year-old Michael Stephenson of Athens was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to flip and Stephenson to be ejected.

West said that Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.