Construction on "Mid City" set to start in early 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s Director of Urban Development Shane Davis will be the first to tell you; it’s taken a lot of effort by several different people to get the “Mid City” development plans and agreement finalized.

On Tuesday, the Huntsville City Council approved the project, and construction is set to begin in 2017. Davis revealed the terms of the agreement between the city and the developer at the council meeting. He also revealed the layout of “Mid City”.

Davis said “Mid City” will resemble Huntsville’s downtown. “So the buildings can stand the test of time. Utilities and infrastructure get built once. The use for the buildings may change over time as the market changes, but it won`t have to be torn down and rebuilt,” Davis explained.

“Mid City” will offer several amenities; including a park and amphitheater at some point. Davis said consumers’ shopping habits have changed and developers realize that. “Retail shopping is changing due to internet sales. It is largely entertainment based to draw the shopper out into public instead of shopping online “, Davis said.

Davis said part of “Mid City” should be completed and open to the public by the end of 2017.