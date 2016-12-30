× Beware of Certified Letters from Palm Beach Liquidation Gallery

Local consumers report receiving a certified letter from Palm Beach Liquidation Gallery dba PBLG at P.O. Box 5647 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33310-5647. To date, the BBB of North Alabama has been unable to verify this post office box.

The certified letter indicates that you have been selected to acquire an exclusive liquidation asset that has been appraised by a member of the International Society of Appraisers at a certified value of over $500. The catch: you are required to pay a fee of $161.25 to receive your item. With this purchase, the letter states that you will also be entitled to receive a free un-awarded payout compendium of over $350,000. The letter also states there is a seven-day deadline.

While this sounds enticing at first glance, note that a compendium is simply a collection of information about a particular subject, in this case about un-awarded cash prizes. Essentially, you would be paying $161.25 for a list and an unknown liquidation item.

How to determine what you’ve really “won”:

Remember that winning is always free. You should never have to pay for shipping, delivery, processing, taxes, or any other fees.

You should never have to pay for shipping, delivery, processing, taxes, or any other fees. Read very carefully and make sure you understand what you will actually receive. In this example, the letter does clearly state that you will receive a compendium, but if you do not understand what a compendium is, you might be lead to believe you are winning from $500 to $350,000.

Don't judge a book by its cover. Just because a letter is certified does not mean it is legitimate. Certified mailings can be used deceptively to make letters appear official, but don't let it fool you. Source: BBB North Alabama.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.