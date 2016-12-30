× Albertville man arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville man was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse Friday morning according to police.

Police arrested Diego Sebastian, 27, for an incident that occurred at a residence on Greenview Drive sometime during the night of December 28.

Officers from the Albertville Police Department were called to Marshall South Medical Center Emergency Department on the reports of injuries sustained by a 3-year-old female that turned out to be Sebastian’s step-daughter. The child was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

According to the press release, detectives from the Albertville Police Department and officials from the Marshall County Department of Human Resources began the investigation and were able to develop enough evidence to obtain a warrant against Sebastian.

Sebastian has been transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $250,000 bond.

Police say the child remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.