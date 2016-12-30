× Alabama authorities warn public of texting scam

A death threat by text message scam is circulating around our state.

The scammers are posing as hit men, sending death threats to Alabamians in a ploy to get access to personal information. The scam has recently been reported in several counties of South Alabama.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on their Facebook page days after Christmas stating, “The message originates from isigman@conejoud.org. A google search of the supposed site shows that this is a message scam attacking the northeast United States.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the scammer states he has been paid to kill the recipient, but will spare their life if they respond to a specific email address.

Authorities say not to open the message because it is a ‘Trojan Horse scam.’ If you do open or reply to the message, the virus can infect your device and steal personal information.

If you receive this threat, you are asked to call your local authorities.