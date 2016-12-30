2016 marks year with fewest tornadoes in Tennessee since 2007

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – 2016 marked the year with the fewest tornadoes in Tennessee since 2007, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

A total of 11 tornadoes touched down in the Volunteer State in 2016.

Nine out of the 11 tornadoes reported occurred south of Interstate 40.

The strongest tornado happened on November 30 when an EF-3 tornado hit Polk County, killing two.

We had 2 EF3 tornadoes in our area. Polk & Ider had winds <145mph.

EF 3 in Polk is the FIRST EF3 in Nov. for east TN. Ever. #tornados #CHAwx pic.twitter.com/XCSmlagNNQ — Brian Smith WTVC (@StormTrackBrian) December 1, 2016

A majority of tornadoes touched down either on March 31, or during the severe weather event which began on Tuesday, November 29 and ended before sunrise on Wednesday, November 30.