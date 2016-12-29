× Watch for wet roads on the way home from the Peach Bowl Saturday night

ATLANTA – The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Washington Huskies Saturday in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) Saturday at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Fans traveling to Atlanta on Friday or on Saturday morning will not encounter any hazardous weather. Saturday will be a cool day with increasing clouds; areas of light rain will become more likely after kickoff.

Rain will not be a factor for the game since it is played indoors, but fans traveling home Saturday night will have to contend with rain and wet roads.

