Rain likely to impact tailgaters at the Sugar Bowl on Monday

NEW ORLEANS – The Auburn Tigers will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the Sugar Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Monday will be a wet day in the Big Easy. Rain is likely through the much of the morning and early afternoon. The rain is expected to begin winding down around sunset.

The game will be played indoors, so the rain will not impact the game, but the roads may be wet for fans traveling home late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

