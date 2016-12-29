Flies, drainage, and raw meat in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Hardee's # 5749 Score of: 88
104 Green Cove Road, Huntsville
Violations:
- Presence of flies throughout storage room and by kitchen sink
- Possible drainage problems
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
1836 Winchester Rd., Huntsville Score of: 88
Violations:
- Food items being held at hazardous temperatures (Cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce)
- Violation was not corrected
- Intent to suspend has been issued
FloBama Score of: 84
311 North Court Street, Florence
Violations:
- No hot water at kitchen handsink or restrooms
- No date mark on BBQ-- 10 day notice given and rules reviewed
- Raw hamburger meat sitting on prep table-- 3 day notice given
Clean Plate Recommendation Score of: 98
Longhorn Steakhouse
102 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
34.730369 -86.586104