Flies, drainage, and raw meat in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Hardee's # 5749     Score of: 88

104 Green Cove Road, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Presence of flies throughout storage room and by kitchen sink
  • Possible drainage problems

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

1836 Winchester Rd., Huntsville     Score of: 88

Violations:

  • Food items being held at hazardous temperatures (Cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, lettuce)
  • Violation was not corrected
  • Intent to suspend has been issued

 

FloBama     Score of: 84

311 North Court Street, Florence

Violations:

  • No hot water at kitchen handsink or restrooms
  • No date mark on BBQ-- 10 day notice given and rules reviewed
  • Raw hamburger meat sitting on prep table-- 3 day notice given

 

Clean Plate Recommendation     Score of: 98

Longhorn Steakhouse

102 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence