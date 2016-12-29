East Limestone breaks ground on new fire station, will improve response time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - East Limestone residents can expect a new fire station next summer on Capshaw Road near Mooresville Road.

On Thursday, community and state leaders met for a groundbreaking at the site. Although station #2 may not look like much right now, the fire department plans for this station to reach the areas caught in the middle.

"Some of the areas are being annexed by Madison and Huntsville, some of the areas are being annexed by Athens," said Kasey Brown with the East Limestone Fire Department. "The areas that aren't being annexed, they have fire coverage, but this will increase their fire coverage with faster response time, which in turn, means lower home owner insurance rates."

The lot is two acres and will house a 6,700 square foot station, with room to grow.

"There will be a safe room, not a storm shelter per say, but a safe room, there will be two bays and eventually there will be two trucks stationed here," said Brown.

The crew is looking ahead to a ribbon cutting in July 2017, but they are still in need of donations to operate.

"Probably 70-85% of our yearly funding comes from donations," said Brown. "So, donations are very important to the operation of our fire department and to the building of the infrastructure."

Compared to surrounding counties, Brown says, a volunteer fire department is essential for more rural, suburban areas.