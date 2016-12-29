× Crimson Tide has final full practice for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup with Washington

ATLANTA, Ga. – The top-ranked Alabama football team completed its slate of full practices for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, working for nearly two hours in shells on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s practice was the Crimson Tide’s final of its 11 total practices leading up to the 2016 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Alabama will meet Washington on Saturday December 31, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to determine who will move on to the national championship game. The New Year’s Eve matchup is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

The day began with media day for the team as every player along with coaches met with members of the media for one hour. The team then returned to the hotel for meetings before holding its final full practice session in the afternoon underneath the roof of the Georgia Dome.

Alabama and Washington will meet for the fifth time in the history of the storied programs, with the Crimson Tide winning the four previous contests. The last matchup came in 1986, when the Tide defeated the Huskies, 28-6, in the Sun Bowl.