Colbert County now offers online pistol permit applications

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office now offers online applications for concealed carry pistol permits. The forms are for both new applicants and for the renewal of permits.

The form is easy to complete and allows payment online through a secure payment process.

The application approval process takes few days. You will be contacted either by email or text message if you have been approved.

You can then go to the sheriff’s office to have your picture taken and pick up your photo I.D. card.

You can reach the application by going to their website at www.colbertsheriff.net and clicking the tab labeled Concealed Weapons Permit.

The goal is that this will help citizens by offering online payment options and to save time by only making one trip to the sheriff’s office to pick-up a card.