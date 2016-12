× BREAKING: Two 18-wheeler trucks collide in Jackson County

STEVENSON, Ala. – The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says two 18-wheeler trucks have collided in Stevenson. The wreck happened just off Highway 72.

Please expect delays in the area.

At this time, there is no word on injuries.

WHNT News 19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update you as soon as we can learn more about the situation.