Blinding Snowstorm Atop New England’s Highest Peak Caught on Dramatic Video

A winter storm produced a serious whiteout that was caught on camera at an observatory on the highest peak in New England Thursday.

The snowfall occurred in the afternoon as a nor'easter hit 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire. The Mount Washington Observatory posted a video on Twitter and Facebook of a man venturing out into the blinding storm.

By early evening, winds were gusting to nearly 60 mph and the wind chill was at minus 10 degrees, according to the observatory’s website. A working weather station that is staffed 24 hours a day year-round is part of the mountaintop observatory.

The region — much of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts — was under a winter storm warning Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds are expected into Friday.

The peak, part of the White Mountains range, is known for its sometimes violent weather. The observatory recorded winds of 231 mph in 1934 — a speed that stood for many years as a world record. And more than 150 people have been killed on the mountain since 1849, largely due to the harsh weather, according to Outside mag.