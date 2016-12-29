After Wednesday’s shooting the total number of murders in The Rocket City rises to 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police said the majority of the murders in 2016 have been because of an altercation, except for one. That one was the murder of 72-year-old Kathleen Lundy in August. She was an innocent bystander.

Wednesday's death involving Tavion Willie marked the 16th murder in the Rocket City, compared to last years 18. We don't know much about the victim, but WHNT was able to find several court documents and mug shots of the victim.

According to Alabama court records Willie's run-ins with the law started back in 2007 when police arrested him for loitering. In 2014 he was arrested twice for possession of a controlled substance and for carrying a concealed weapon. Later in the year, he was arrested for first degree robbery.

We still don't have much information regarding Willie's death. According to police they responded to a five car accident at the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road on Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found Willie in the car with a gunshot wound. Police said the incident may be related to a shots fired call that came in a little earlier, before the car accident. HPD said it's safe to say the shooting death of Tavion Willie was just another example of an altercation between people that led to a shooting.