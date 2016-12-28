Watch Live: Huntsville Police give update on deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police are at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Blue Spring Rd. and Mastin Lake Rd. in northwest Huntsville.

The call came to police with reports of a car accident carrying a person with a gunshot wound. Huntsville Police Officer Lt. Stacy Bates said this investigation may be related to a call that came in about the same time reporting shots fired in the area of 4600 Blue Haven Dr.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead after their arrival.