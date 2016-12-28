× TMZ: Debbie Reynolds reportedly rushed to the hospital with medical emergency

BEVERLY HILLS, Cali. – Debbie Reynolds has suffered a medical emergency, possibly a stroke according to TMZ.

Debbie was reportedly at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and a call was made to 911 just after 1 p.m. PST.

The 84-year-old actress has been distraught since Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac emergency on Friday while onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles that later led to her death on Tuesday.

TMZ reported that family sources tell them it was a possible stroke and Debbie was taken by ambulance to a nearby emergency room.

Debbie was at her son’s house to discuss plans for Carrie’s funeral.