× TMZ: Debbie Reynolds dead at age 84

BEVERLY HILLS, Cali. – Actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly passed away, according to TMZ.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital earlier Wednesday for a medical emergency that was possibly a stroke.

The 84-year-old actress had reportedly been distraught since Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac emergency on Friday while onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles that later led to her death on Tuesday.

Debbie was at her son’s house to discuss plans for Carrie’s funeral.

Debbie’s survived by her son Todd, who stated, “She’s with Carrie,” according to TMZ.

She was 84.