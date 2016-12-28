× Taxi-tow service offers free rides to Huntsville drivers on New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For the third year, the law firm of Morris, King & Hodge P.C. is sponsoring the Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service on New Year’s Eve from 8:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. and the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. The goal is to offer a safe alternative for drivers who might come into town for a night out with the intention of staying sober but then find themselves too drunk to drive.

You can call and schedule your free taxi and tow ride home by calling Barry’s Towing at (256) 851-9778. Tell the dispatcher that you would like the Morris, King & Hodge Driver Safety Taxi & Tow Service.

The rides are only permitted within the Huntsville metropolitan area. Barry’s Towing will only take you home, not to any other location.

Barry’s Towing is providing the free tow-rides. Carmel O’Steen owns the service with her husband, Jim. They know how heartbreaking a car crash caused by a drunk driver can be.

“A few years ago, we represented a mother whose son was killed by a drunk driver,” Attorney Joe King said about O’Steen.

King described the humility he felt when O’Steen asked how she could help others despite her own heartbreak.

“She said, what can we do to prevent these type of accidents, these drunk driving accidents where another parent doesn’t have to receive that call in the middle of the night that their child’s been killed by a drunk driver,” King explained.

That’s why Morris, King and Hodge, P.C. began sponsoring the “tow-truck taxi” service with Barry’s Towing. As part of the “tow-truck taxi,” the tow company puts the car on the back of the tow truck while the driver and one other passenger get in the front with the tow truck operator.

“In the words of the mother that lost her child, if this could help one person from having to receive that call that she received in the middle of the night, then the program reached its goal, and it accomplished what it set out to do,” King said.