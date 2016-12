Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It always seems like we're testing food prep items on Deal or Dud. It's mainly because we really eat all the time.

We love our food. And we love burgers big or small.

Needless to say, we can consume sliders by the dozens.

The Slider Station is a great product. It's a "Deal."

It's a double-sided non-stick press that allows the meat to cook evenly.

You can make five at a time. You can normally find them for about $20.