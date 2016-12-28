Red Cross Home Fire Campaign provides free smoke alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 disasters annually with a vast majority of them being fires. Every day an average of 7 people die and 36 suffer fire related injuries, the Home Fire Campaign has a goal of reducing fire related deaths and injuries by 25% by the year 2020.

The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign brings smoke alarms to those who need them in an effort to prevent house fires.

They also provide fire escape plans and safety checklists with the installations.

If you're interested in the Home Fire Campaign, all you have to do is contact the local Red Cross and tell them you're in need of a smoke alarm.