Quarterback Cam Newton makes teacher's plea for sick student come true

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – A young man who is struggling for his life recently got the thrill of a lifetime. And he can thank one of his teachers for the experience.

About a week ago, Courtney Cooper posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook. She said her student, Austin, had been diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension. She said he was to have a procedure done “next Wednesday,” which is today, in which the doctors fear he may not survive.

Cooper asked people to pray for a miracle…but she also had another request.

The 2nd thing I am asking of you is to SHARE this post to help one of Austin’s wishes come true. Just before Thanksgiving, I was headed to an Auburn football game. Austin was in awe of this. He also told me he “wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party.” Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen. Let’s use it for something positive and spread this like wildfire and somehow, someway get the word to Cam Newton and give this precious little boy his wish.

That post received more than 3,000 shares. One of those shares must have gotten to the right person, because Cam Newton came through.

***Warning: You might want to grab some tissues before you watch this next video***