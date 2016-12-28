Police: Shooting investigation at Blue Spring Rd. and Mastin Lake Rd., intersection is closed, one victim dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Police are responding to a shooting investigation at the intersection of Blue Spring Rd. and Mastin Lake Rd. in northwest Huntsville.

The call came to police with reports of a car accident carrying a person with a gunshot wound. Huntsville Police Officer Lt. Stacy Bates said this investigation may be related to a call that came in about the same time reporting shots fired in the area of 4600 Blue Haven Dr.

Blue Spring Road is blocked by Huntsville Police north of Mastin Lake.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead after their arrival.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video