Marshall County Animal Control director says volunteers contributed to a very successful 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Marshall County Animal Control says it saw a huge success in 2016. Hundreds of stray dogs and cats found new homes, and many factors made that happen.

Marshall County Animal Control Director Kevin Hooks said new volunteers stepped up in 2016 and ideas formed, working together to give as many stray dogs and cats as possible new homes.

Marshall County doesn't have an animal shelter. The dogs and cats picked up by Animal Control go to various animal hospitals across the county. The county can only pay to board them for seven days. After that, they typically were put down.

Were.

"We had a blessed year," Hooks said, "We're still at 98 percent no kill."

The only animals put down were too sick or badly injured. It wasn't that way in the past. Hooks says a good team of volunteers, donors, and an idea contributed to the success. "We started a new program, a foster program," Hooks explained. People keep a dog until it finds a home.

Volunteers use social media to adopt the animals out. Donors pay for boarding to give the dogs and cats longer to get adopted. "It makes me feel great that we have such a good program going. I'm glad to be a part of it," Hooks said, "It's because of all of the people with big hearts that donate and want to help. It's been a great year."

Here is information on volunteering, fostering, and becoming a donor.