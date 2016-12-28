Crimson Tide Spends Wednesday Practicing, Visiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA - The top-ranked Alabama football team put in two more hours of work in full pads on Wednesday afternoon at the Georgia Dome in preparation for the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance against the fourth-ranked Washington Huskies, the team’s third CFP appearance in as many years.

Wednesday marked the 10th of 11 practices for Alabama prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Crimson Tide will square off with the Huskies on New Year’s Eve to earn a spot in the national championship game. Alabama and Washington are scheduled for a 2 p.m. start on ESPN

The day began with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin joining Jalen Hurts, Cam Robinson, Damien Harris, O.J. Howard and Bradley Bozeman at the Hyatt Regency Hotel for a meeting with the media that lasted nearly an hour.

Players and coaches also spent Wednesday morning visiting with patients of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital.

Thursday’s schedule begins with a 8:30 a.m. media day at the Georgia Dome that will involve the entire team and on-field coaching staff. Following the media session, Alabama will return to the team hotel for meetings before a two-hour practice session in the afternoon.

Alabama and Washington will meet for the fifth time in the history of the football programs, with the Crimson Tide winning the four previous contests. The last match-up came in 1986, when the Tide defeated the Huskies, 28-6, in the Sun Bowl.