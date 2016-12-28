Concerned citizen reacts to NW Huntsville’s latest shooting death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a shooting is likely linked to a crash involving five vehicles. The crash happened at Mastin Lake Road and Blue Spring Road in North Huntsville just before noon Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened on Blue Haven Drive. The man that was shot was in one of the vehicles in the crash. Officers say he died from his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. They are still looking for the gunman.

There’s no one more concerned with the acts of violence in that part of town than those who live in that part of town. We spoke with one person at the scene of that crash who says action to stop this ongoing violence is long overdue.

The yellow crime scene tape is a familiar scene in Northwest Huntsville. Another shooting. Another death.

“Our city is divided right now,” says Yolanda Denson. She has spent the last 5 years documenting many of the area’s issues for a blog channel she calls “Give the people what they want.” She says the violence is simply overwhelming.

“I mean we have got to figure out a way, we’re losing, our kids are losing in these streets and we’ve got to figure out a way to bring unity back in our city,” Denson says.

Two of the more pressing, more immediate issues, according to Denson: drugs and guns.

“Well, you know, Alabama passed a law that 18-year-olds can get a permit to carry a gun. I don’t think that was an appropriate age. I would have voted against it if I’d had that chance,” Denson said.

She adds drugs know no racial barriers. She says the struggle to acquire opiates drives many people to do the unthinkable.

“It comes down to society, that’s what it comes down to, society. And we as parents have got to get back in there and take control of our kids. Not the electronics, not the laptops, not the guns, not what they hear in the music, not what they see on TV. What we’re going to teach them in the home,” Denson said.

Denson says she hopes Wednesday’s killing might spur city leaders and others into action. She’d like to see a resource center designed to address the issues of addiction, underemployment and educational opportunities. But we don’t yet have any indication from police that these specifically were factors in today’s shooting.