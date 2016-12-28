A few strong storms possible late Wednesday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A busy weather pattern continues as we round out 2016.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives late Wednesday afternoon and continues through around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the Tennessee Valley in the ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms for this time period. A ‘marginal’ risk means isolated severe storms will be possible, and the storms will be very limited in duration, coverage and intensity.

Should the National Weather Service decide a warning is needed, make sure you have resources to get that information.

Any rain or storms should be long gone by 7 a.m. Thursday. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day with brisk northwest winds between 12 and 22 miles per hour. Gusts over 25 miles per hour are possible on the ridgetops.