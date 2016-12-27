× Passengers sustain minor injuries after plane crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala — A small plane has crashed near the Tennessee state line in Bridgeport according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash took place across from Big Daddy’s Outdoors on Highway 72.

Officials say at least three passengers have reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Jackson County officials are investigating as the plane crashed on the Alabama side of the state line.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates on this story.