Man sets up GoFundMe to raise money to protect Betty White from 2016

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – 2016 is nearly over, but with four days left there is still time for it to claim the life of yet another celebrity.

This is why one man is asking for donations to keep legendary actress Betty White safe until the New Year.

Betty White was featured on the Late Late Show with James Corden on January 12, 2016 just before her 94th birthday.

Demetrios Hrysikos of Spartanburg South Carolina set up the account on Tuesday.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the GoFundMe page.

If Betty doesn’t want his protection, Demetrios wrote that he will donate any money raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater, a youth theater company in order to mold “new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year,” he wrote.

The goal is to raise $2,000.

Fans of everyone’s favorite Golden Girl have taken to Twitter in recent days, expressing concern for the 94-year-old’s well-being.

Y'all, we gotta find Betty White and put her in a secure storage facility with 24/7 maximum protection security. 2016 will NOT take her too. pic.twitter.com/h45tHsL44d — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) December 27, 2016

2016,

Don't you touch her! DON'T YOU EVER TOUCH HER! DO NOT TOUCH BETTY WHITE! — #RadFinch21🎂 (@RadFinch) December 27, 2016

Did anyone check on Betty White? Because 2016 cannot take her too. — Sabina Park (@alliemorgiemom) December 27, 2016

when you see betty white trending and you automatically think she died because 2016 has been so bad to us. (she is not dead) pic.twitter.com/e3NRBt0ZN2 — nick🕊 (@ngreseth) December 27, 2016

YALL SOMEONE CHECK ON BETTY WHITE!!!!! 2016 got a few days left 😭😭😭 DONT DO IT 2016 — • AUSTIN • (@Austinn_Blakee) December 27, 2016

Betty white will never die she's the chosen one pic.twitter.com/belp7Cp4q9 — KERMIT (@Backinthedaytw) December 27, 2016